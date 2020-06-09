Oregon DHS asks for help finding missing foster child believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a missing foster child who is believed to be in critical danger.
DHS says 16-year-old Mataya Gearhart disappeared last Thursday night and was last seen in Portland. She is 5’ 6” tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
Anyone who sees her or has information about her location is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement. People can reference Portland Police Bureau case #20-183593 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1392740.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
