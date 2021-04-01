ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public's help locating two missing teenage boys who are believed to be in danger.
Corban Cory, 14, and Jaxon Palm, 13, who are both in foster care, went missing from the Albany area on Tuesday.
DHS says Cory is suspected to be traveling to Grants Pass, while Palm may be traveling the areas of Toledo and Newport. DHS also says they may be traveling together.
Cory is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with dark green/hazel eyes, and dark blonde, short hair. He has a bald spot on his head, and often wears beanies and hats.
Palm is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 155 pounds, with bright blue eyes, and red hair. He has freckles on his face and arms.
Anyone with information about Cory or Palm's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.
“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child,” according to Oregon DHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.