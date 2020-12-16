SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division is asking for the public's help locating a Salem teen who has been missing for over two months.
Clarence Windom, 18, who is in foster care, went missing from Salem on Oct. 15. DHS reported Wednesday that he is believed to be in danger.
According to DHS, Windom knows the Salem area and its homeless camps well.
Windom is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown hair.
Anyone who has information about Windom's whereabouts or has seen him is asked to contact the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).
“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child,” according to Oregon DHS.
