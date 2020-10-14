BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old foster child from Beaverton.
The Child Welfare Division stated Wednesday that Clarissa Woodruff Quesinberry, who goes by Chloe, was last seen Oct. 5. She is believed to be in danger, according to the agency.
Quesinberry is suspected to be in the St. Johns or northwest neighborhoods of Portland.
Quesinberry is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that is dyed blue.
She has scars on her wrists and usually travels with a black backpack.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.
A missing person report was filed with the Beaverton Police Department and the case has been reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.