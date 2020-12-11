HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
DHS stated Friday that Maddison Oliver, a foster child, is believed to be in danger.
She went missing from Hillsboro on Nov. 27, according to the DHS report Friday. She is believed to be in the Vancouver area.
Oliver is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes and dyed dark brown hair. Her natural hair color is blond. Her hair is shoulder length and very curly, according to ODHS.
Oliver was last seen wearing light colored jeans and a black sweatshirt.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911, or report any information to local law enforcement agencies.
“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child,” according to ODHS.
