BOARDMAN, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and pregnant 16-year-old foster child from Boardman.
Mya Miranda is believed to be in danger, according to Oregon DHS. She is 25 weeks pregnant.
Miranda was last seen Oct. 17. She is believed to be traveling to Milton-Freewater or Walla Walla, Washington or California.
Miranda is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 140 pounds with blue-green eyes and long blonde hair with dark roots. She also has a tattoo on her left hand.
Anyone who has information about Miranda or her location is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.
“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As DHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary,” according to a statement from Oregon DHS.
No further details were released about this case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
