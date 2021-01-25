PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen who may be with a 23-year-old man.
Mataya Gearhart, 17, is a foster child from Portland who was last seen Saturday.
She is believed to be in danger, according to Oregon DHS.
Gearhart may be in Portland, but investigators said she may have traveled out of Oregon, possibly to California with a 23-year-old man in a Lexus.
Gearhart is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with dark brown eyes and black hair, but her head is shaved and she wears wigs.
Anyone who sees her or has other information about Gearhart is asked to call 911. Missing person cases have been filed with the Portland Police Bureau and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Oregon DHS has asked for the public’s help locating Gearhart multiple other times in the last year, and she has been found each time.
“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child,” according to Oregon DHS.
