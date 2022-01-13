SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services has announced an increase to income limits for food and childcare assistance.

DHS said the change took effect Jan. 1, now qualifying an additional 18,000 new households if they choose to enroll. Approximately $25 million in additional food benefits will be issued to Oregonians annually with the new limit.

Until 2022, the income limit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Employment Related Day Care was 185 percent of the federal poverty level. With the new changes, the income limit will be capped at 200 percent of the poverty level, or $2,147 a month for an individual or $3,660 for a family of three.

“Coming into the COVID-19 pandemic, life was difficult for many Oregonians, especially people of color, Oregon Tribal Nations, people with disabilities and older adults,” said ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. “As COVID-19 continues to impact our communities, we know that many are struggling to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families. This increase will provide critical food support to thousands of Oregonians.”

Oregonians can apply for medical, food, cash and childcare assistance in one place online, over-the-phone at 800-699-9075, or in-person at a local office.