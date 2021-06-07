CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division is asking for the public's help locating a Clackamas teenager who has been missing since last week.
DHS says ShaNai K. Daniels, 16, who is a foster child, went missing from the Clackamas area on June 4 and is believed to be in danger. According to DHS, Daniels is suspected to be attempting to fly to Newark, New Jersey, out of the Portland International Airport. She may also be in Salem.
Daniels is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 133 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone who has information about ShaNai’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.
