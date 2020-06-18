CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A missing 12-year-old boy who was believed to be in danger has been found.
The Oregon Department of Human Services reported that Nakhai Roberts, 12, went missing on June 7 from the Corvallis area.
According to DHS, Roberts was familiar with the Eugene and Springfield areas and bus stations well.
DHS said that Roberts was found safe in the early morning hours on Friday.
No further information was released.
