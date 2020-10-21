BOARDMAN, OR (KPTV) - A missing and pregnant 16-year-old foster child from Boardman has been found, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
The department of human services previously asked for help finding Mya Miranda, who they said they believed to be in danger and is 25 weeks pregnant.
Officials said Miranda was found on Thursday. The Oregon Department of Human Services thanked the community for its help and support.
“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As DHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary,” according to a statement from Oregon DHS.
