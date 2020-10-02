LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - A group of missing foster children has been found safe, according to the Oregon Department of Human Service.
DHS asked for the public’s help finding the children – a 12-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl – on Wednesday. They are from the Lake Oswego area and officials said they all left together Sept. 26.
DHS stated the children were believed to be in danger. They had been seen around the Clackamas Town Center mall, areas of downtown Portland and the Pearl District.
The boy was found by Wednesday afternoon, while the search continued for the girls. Investigators said the two girls were found Thursday.
No further details were released.
“The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division is thankful for the community support to find them,” according to a statement.
DHS stated a small number of children in foster car may be in significant danger when they run away or go missing.
“As DHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child,” according to DHS.
