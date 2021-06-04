PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division says a Portland teenager who has been missing for four days has been located.
Viktorya Gamble, 13, who is a foster child, went missing from the Portland area on Monday.
ODHS reminds people that reports of child abuse can be made to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.
