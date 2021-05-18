PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division say a Portland teenager who went missing nearly two months ago has been found.
DHS reported Tuesday that Payton Brazell Smith, 15, who is a foster child, went missing from the Portland area on March 22. DHS said Smith was believed to be in danger.
According to DHS, Smith may have been in the company of three adults. She may also have been at a hotel or motel in the area near Northeast 97th Avenue and Northeast 102nd Avenue.
DHS says she was found on Wednesday, but did not release any further details.
“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child,” according to ODHS.
(2) comments
If they know who she is with, and they are all adults, what is the community going to do that police cannot? Put out APB on the others and they get wrapped up within a few days or weeks at most. This is what Oregonians have come to expect from the same agency which was once called CSD, but changed the name once the agency was exposed for the dismal failure to provide fundamental standard of care for those in their charge. Police are the appropriate agency for this type of case, not DHS.
went missing nearly two months ago, and DHS is just now asking for the public's help?
