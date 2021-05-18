PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division is asking for the public's help locating a Portland teenager who went missing nearly two months ago.
DHS reported Tuesday that Payton Brazell Smith, 15, who is a foster child, went missing from the Portland area on March 22. DHS says Smith is believed to be in danger.
According to DHS, Smith may be in the company of three adults named David Jacobsen, 38, Tausha Hague, 32, and Tyler Chase, 22. She may also be at a hotel or motel in the area near Northeast 97th Avenue and Northeast 102nd Avenue. DHS says she is also known to frequent Goodwill stores in Portland and The Dalles.
Smith is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with Hazel/green eyes and brown hair. Her hair is frequently dyed purple, red or other colors, according to DHS. Smith may be wearing nose rings and has a tattoo on her right inner arm that says "Hati."
Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts or has seen her is asked to contact 911 or local law enforcement.
“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child,” according to ODHS.
went missing nearly two months ago, and DHS is just now asking for the public's help?
