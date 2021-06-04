PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division is asking for the public's help locating a Portland teenager who has been missing for four days.
Viktorya Gamble, 13, who is a foster child, went missing from the Portland area on Monday and is believed to be in danger, according to DHS. Gamble is known to spend time on the MAX line on Burnside between 122nd and 181st. She may be with her boyfriend who goes by the name "JuJu."
Gamble is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, faded into blonde hair. She has tattoos, including a cross on her right ankle and faded letters on her left arm.
Anyone with information about Gamble's location should call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233.
“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child,” according to Oregon DHS.
