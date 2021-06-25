PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old boy.
DHS reported on Friday that Amadeo Landry Silguero, who is a foster child, went missing from Portland on April 2 and is believed to be in danger. He is suspected to be in the Gresham area and may frequent the Clackamas Town Center.
Silguero is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Silguero's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.
(1) comment
Typical state incompetence. Missing some nice April and they start looking at the end of June.
