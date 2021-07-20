PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services will begin issuing critical food assistance this week to about 572,000 children in the state through the Pandemic EBT program.
ODHS announced in May that the state was approved by the federal government to issue $550 million through the P-EBT program, which will provide food benefits to families whose children did not have access to the free or reduced-price meals usually provided at Oregon schools.
The benefits will be retroactive to eligible students for the 2020-21 school year and will be issued starting Thursday, July 22. P-EBT food benefits can be used to buy food anywhere EBT is accepted, according to ODHS.
There is no application for the program. If a child is eligible they should have received notification in the mail and the money will be delivered electronically. The money will be deposited into a household's SNAP account or a P-EBT card that will be received in the mail. The cards and benefits will be issued to students from July 22 to July 29.
Anyone expecting P-EBT and have not received the benefits by Aug. 15 can contact ODHS by emailing ebt.schoolmeals@dhsoha.state.or.us or by calling 503-945-6481. ODHS says if a parent believes their student qualifies for P-EBT benefits and did not receive them, they should contact their students' school after Aug. 1.
For more information about the P-EBT program, click here.
(6) comments
When did parents turn over care of their children. Hey, if you cant feed them, should you be having children. This is about gaining more union employees and teaching people reliance on the government.
So if relying on government is bad -- as you imply here -- then you must agree with abolishing the police. If you rely on the police then you are relying on government, which, by way of your own argument, is bad.
But of course you don't observe that kind of consistency.
This just shows your ignorance to EBT cards. Unless of course you have one ;). They can use them for a lot of different things BESIDE food. So how can you verify it will be going to help feed their children? Granted, there are some that actually do use it for it's intended purpose.
I'm curious as to your solution. Should the kids just be allowed to starve to death? I mean, if their parents can't afford food and you don't want them receiving help from the government, how would you resolve the issue?
Do you have a viable solution or are you just complaining to complain?
No one in America goes hungry, unless they choose to go hungry.
Nice straw man on the police. I think government should be limited- Public safety, fire and building infrastructure. Back before we started to grow government, churches took care of social needs but now we have overpaid and under-qualified SEIU employees providing these services.
I wonder where your great love for government comes from, are you a SEIU member?
I committed no strawman; you heavily implied that reliance on government is bad -- something to be shunned. The police are a government institution; therefore reliance on the police is reliance on government. There is no rational, logical, or sound argument which negates that.
As for my "love of government" I have none, quite the contrary I wish they'd just leave me be and let me live my life as I see fit; I'm certainly not harming anyone else with my actions, be it directly or indirectly.
Further, to address your earlier contention that "no one chooses to go hungry unless they choose to go hungry" well that's just spurious. Countless people have starved to death all throughout history and certainly not because they actively chose to starve to death.
As for your attempted ad hominem: no I am not a member of any union and nor do I desire to be.
