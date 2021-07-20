PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services will begin issuing critical food assistance this week to about 572,000 children in the state through the Pandemic EBT program.

ODHS announced in May that the state was approved by the federal government to issue $550 million through the P-EBT program, which will provide food benefits to families whose children did not have access to the free or reduced-price meals usually provided at Oregon schools.

The benefits will be retroactive to eligible students for the 2020-21 school year and will be issued starting Thursday, July 22. P-EBT food benefits can be used to buy food anywhere EBT is accepted, according to ODHS.

There is no application for the program. If a child is eligible they should have received notification in the mail and the money will be delivered electronically. The money will be deposited into a household's SNAP account or a P-EBT card that will be received in the mail. The cards and benefits will be issued to students from July 22 to July 29.

Anyone expecting P-EBT and have not received the benefits by Aug. 15 can contact ODHS by emailing ebt.schoolmeals@dhsoha.state.or.us or by calling 503-945-6481. ODHS says if a parent believes their student qualifies for P-EBT benefits and did not receive them, they should contact their students' school after Aug. 1.

For more information about the P-EBT program, click here.