ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services says two teenage boys reported missing have been found.
Corban Cory, 14, and Jaxon Palm, 13, who are both in foster care, went missing from the Albany area on Tuesday.
The teens were believed to be traveling together, according to DHS.
DHS says the teens were found on Thursday, but did not provide any further information.
“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child,” according to Oregon DHS.
