WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Attorney General’s office was asked on Monday to review an investigation into a former Tigard Police Department officer on January 6.
In a letter, Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton requested a review into the death of Jacob Macduff, who was shot and killed by former Tigard officer Gabriel Maldonado while responding to a domestic violence call.
The letter also stated that the Washington County Major Crimes Team concluded its investigation on April 27.
“Your review of the evidence and application of HB 4301 to that evidence will provide the independent evaluation I believe is necessary, given the concerns I have developed regarding this incident,” Barton said in the letter.
The attorney general’s office will review the findings and determine criminal responsibility for the incident.
