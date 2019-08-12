PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon DMV is again able to provide knowledge testing at its 60 field offices across the state.
The knowledge testing system went down Monday morning, meaning those tests were not available to people applying for driving permits and licenses.
By Tuesday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Transportation said knowledge tests were once again available after ODOT technicians and the system’s vendor restored the service.
ODOT apologized for the inconvenience.
DMV and other state of Oregon agencies recently experienced other network issues that caused extended delays for certain services. ODOT said those services were back online and available from DMV during the latest outage.
For more information, go to OregonDMV.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hacked again?
What’s new?
I guess they never heard of paper and pencil??/
And they say Illegals won't be to vote once they get licences ... Yeah right, look just what happened....
