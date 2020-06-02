PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon DMV has launched a new online tool to schedule an appointment at a DMV office.
Using the form on the DMV’s website people can set appointments to take care of a list of things including driver licensing and ID cards, VIN inspections and disable parking placards, among other things.
Driving tests cannot be performed due to social distancing restrictions and there is no timeline on when those tests will resume.
Monday the Oregon DMV opened about two-thirds of their office across the state by appointment only. The agencies phone system was overwhelmed with people wanting to make an appointment. Oregon DMV Spokesperson David House said they had roughly 18,000 calls in one hour. On a typical day they receive about 8,000 calls.
“We expected a flood of calls, but we didn’t expect a deluge that would overload the system completely,” House said.
He adds their IT department went to work to create an online form. It will be submitted to the DMV; an employee will then make a follow up call to schedule an appointment.
House says it could be a bit to schedule an appointment.
“No idea what the ETA is because we don’t know how big this backlog is, we just know that it is very, very big and it will days, weeks to get an appointment scheduled for you,” House said.
The agency is asking people to check their website to see if your DMV business can be done online or by mail. They say several things can be handled without having to come to a DMV office. In the meantime, they are asking people to be patient as they work through the backlog.
“This will be the busiest year in DMV history by an unfathomable scale. Not twice or three times but 10 times as busy so I think we need to be ready for a long wait and patience,” House said.
Oregon law enforcement is using a grace period for things like expired driver’s licenses and car registration.
For more information or to schedule an appointment: www.OregonDMV.com.
