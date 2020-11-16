PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services has opened 200,000 new customer appointment slots in January and February 2021 as the agency continues working to tackle a backlog due to the pandemic, while also preparing for an influx of new requests.
A spokesperson for the Oregon DMV said the agency is currently serving around 25,000 Oregonians a week. Over the summer, the DMV launched a new online portal due to so many people needing services with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
The DMV is expecting a “significant increase in demand” for services starting Jan. 1, when House Bill 2015 goes into effect.
State leaders said the bill, also called “Driver Licenses for All,” will remove “the requirement for people to prove legal presence when applying for a standard Oregon driver license, permit or ID card. Eligible customers also will be able to apply for a motorcycle or farm endorsement. A standard driver license, permit or ID card is not Real ID compliant. House Bill 2015 does not change requirements for Real ID-compliant driver licenses, permits and identification cards.
Requirements for Real ID will be enforced beginning in October 2021.
After Jan. 1, 2021, people applying for a standard driver license, permit or ID card must still provide proof of full legal name and identity, date of birth, Oregon residency, and a Social Security number. If a person has not been assigned a Social Security number, they must confirm that when you applying for a card at DMV.
First-time applications for a driver license have additional requirements, including passing vision, knowledge and behind-the-wheel drive tests.
Customers are encouraged to schedule appointments using the online tool at DMV2U.oregon.gov.
