PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is rolling out a colorful new driver’s license and identification card design.
Officials will introduce the design featuring stronger security features starting this winter and early 2019.
The card’s colorful look makes it harder to alter or duplicate, DMV officials say; the revamped design is the first major upgrade to card technology since 2003.
New security features include a card body made from a durable plastic poly-carbonate blend and a clear laminate covering on the front that shows a hologram of Oregon symbols at certain angles and light conditions.
In addition to the look and added security features, the new card will provide a vertical layout for provisional driver license holders, making it easier to identify minors where age restrictions apply.
The DMV says current driver license and identification cards will remain valid until the card’s expiration date.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcast Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.