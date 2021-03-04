Oregon DMV still catching up on pandemic backlog

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you've been waiting months for something from the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles, you're not alone.
A spokesperson for the DMV said the department is facing an "unprecedented" backlog, and that all requests, but particularly title transfers, registrations and plates are still backlogged from the pandemic-related closure last spring.
People who reached out to FOX 12 said they've been waiting upwards of four, six and even 12 months to get things taken care of.
"Nobody had ever imagined a 90-day closure," Oregon DMV spokesperson David House said, "the scale is unprecedented, I mean it’s a hundred times bigger than anything we’ve ever experienced before."
House said the department typically processes around 20,000 titles per week. With the ten-week closure that started in March last year in addition to the current limited capacity operations, House estimates the state is facing a backlog of hundreds of thousands of requests.
"That wait time can be up to four months in the worst, most complicated scenarios," House said.
Some people have been waiting longer.
Portlander Rebecca Negron told FOX 12 she submitted her car registration information three times since March, with the most recent submission in October. Negron says she still hasn't gotten anything from the DMV.
"Every single time I call they tell me I need to wait 14 weeks to even talk to somebody, to ask did you receive my information," Negron said, "I haven't been able to get a hold of a person for the past, I'd say, four weeks."
Getting an appointment is also taking longer than usual. As of Thursday night, all Portland metro area offices as well as Salem and Eugene all say no appointments are available, and to check back later.
More than half of the 60 offices listed online are all booked up, indicating there won't be anything available at those locations for two months.
"We add appointments in blocks a couple of months out, a week or two at a time as we schedule employees," House said.
A viewer tweeted saying they drove 400 miles round trip from Portland to get an appointment in Hermiston. Another person tweeted they drove all the way out to the coast, to Astoria, to do their driving test because of Portland-area delays.
"That's why we are putting so much effort into adding services online, so we can take some pressure off the appointments at the field offices," House said.
In the last several months, House says the DMV has expanded its services online, going from three offered options to 21.
New digital services include replacing a lost or stolen ID, a registration fee calculator, and an option to pay fees online.
Liam Meirow said he's been trying to get his car registered since June. After two rounds of rejection letters through the snail mail, Meirow says more online options is a step in the right direction.
"It's almost scary receiving the same check I wrote almost a year ago has just been circulating the Earth," Meirow said.
In addition to updating the website, House says the DMV has also hired dozens of temporary staff to help work through requests, and processing times are getting better.
"We are already starting to catch up with everything," House said.
The grace period for people who have expired registration, plates or licenses has been extended through the end of April, and House believes there's a good chance it could get extended again.
The DMV's advice is to first try going online to see if the service you need can be resolved digitally, as more and more services are being added to the portal.
