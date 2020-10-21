PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -Thanks to the pandemic, after months of being closed, the Oregon DMV is now trying to play catch up. However, they say it could be a while before they can meet the demand they're currently seeing from thousands of Oregonians.
DMV spokesperson David House said just last month, they went from 16,000 appointments per week to 22,000. House said it's not going to happen, but even if they doubled the capacity of customers they're helping, it would still take two and a half months to work through the current backlog.
"We're expecting a long, long catch up here that can take months," House said.
Many Oregonians have dealt with the long wait times trying to take care of any DMV services.
"For example, if you filed a title transfer, that wait is about 10-12 weeks," House said.
Estacada mother, Lisa Pitts, says she's been trying to get her son a driver's license since the beginning of the pandemic.
"It got to the point where they said we're not doing any testing at the DMV, everything has to go through a 3rd party tester," Pitts said.
However, there were no nearby appointments available for her son to take that test through a third party, so she had to drive more than an hour away.
"Everything in Clackamas, Beaverton, and Gresham was booked up for months. We finally got him a test in Albany on Monday, and yay! He passed. He does have an appointment on November 20th at the DMV," Pitts said.
House said it would likely be several months before they can service all of the Oregonians waiting. On top of their updated online system that rolled out back in July, he said they've got a couple of ways they're working to tackle this backlog.
"We're expanding our phone staff to help people do their transactions by mail or online, and we're expanding the field office staff so that we can expand the number of appointments and resume doing drive tests," House said.
Pitts said she understands the DMV is being safe, but the process has definitely been frustrating. Not just for her, but for her son.
"It kind of sucks. This is kind of another rite of passage, another lifetime thing that kids are losing out on because of COVID-19," Pitts said.
Good news for parents, House said he thinks they'll be able to start adding drive test appointments to the online scheduler at the end of this month.
