PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon DMV was unable to provide knowledge tests for driving permits and licenses Monday.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that technicians were working to restore testing, but there was no timeline in place to resume those services.
DMV knowledge testing services were expected to be down all day Monday, and possibly into Tuesday.
DMV and other state of Oregon agencies recently experienced network issues that caused extended delays for certain services. ODOT said those services are back online and available from DMV.
“Any time you need DMV services, please visit OregonDMV.com to see if you can save yourself a trip by getting your information or service online or by mail. Our website also provides live wait times for many of its 60 offices across Oregon,” according to ODOT.
