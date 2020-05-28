PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon DMV announced Thursday that a limited selection of in-person services will be available by appointment only at 40 offices across the state.
Starting June 1, people can call to schedule an appointment. Those appointments will begin on June 3.
The DMV says services available by appointment include the following:
- Driver licensing and ID cards – originals, renewals and replacements, including passenger car and commercial licenses, and instruction permits
- Driver knowledge tests
- Driving privilege reinstatements
- Disabled parking placards
- VIN inspections for new-to-Oregon vehicles previously titled elsewhere
- Farm endorsements
The DMV is asking people who need to renew a license or ID card to consider waiting until later in the summer when initial demand for services have subsided.
“Our first priority is the people who were unable to get the services we can do only in person, such as replace a lost driver license or ID, issuing commercial driver licenses, knowledge tests, and reinstating driving privileges,” DMV Administrator Tom McClellan said. “Please be patient and expect longer than normal wait times on the phone and for an available appointment. If you can wait to renew until later in the summer, please consider waiting so that appointments are available for those who need them most.”
Offices have been equipped with plastic shields at each workstation, lobby furniture has been moved to promote social distancing, and extra cleaning of offices is scheduled to help keep customers and employees safe, according to the DMV.
To make an appointment, call 503-299-9999 for the Portland area or 503-945-5000 in the Salem area.
For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/odot/dmv/pages/COVID_Alert.aspx.
