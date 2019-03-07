SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Days before last November's elections, members of a political action committee in Oregon went door-to-door in Portland and its suburbs and collected filled-in ballots from voters, saying they'd mail them in.
But about 100 of those ballots were mailed a day after the election. They were not counted and the secretary of state slapped a $94,750 fine on the PAC.
State and county election officials in Oregon do not keep records on which groups collect completed ballots from voters. There is no indication that Oregon's voter system has being penetrated by fraud by use of such go-betweens.
University of Oregon political science professor Priscilla Southwell said if voters have doubts that their ballots were properly delivered by a go-between, they can check the secretary of state website.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
