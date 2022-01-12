Oregon DOJ investigating COVID-19 testing sites for unlawful trade practices

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The COVID-19 testing company, Center for Covid Control, is now under investigation for unlawful trade practices by the Oregon Department of Justice.
The company has three sites in the Portland area, one in northeast, southeast and one in Tigard. Kelly Fisher got a COVID test at the southeast site in September of 2021.
“Immediately it was a little bit off-putting it was kind of a pop-up tent and a couple of guys standing around in the parking lot of a minimart basically,” Fisher said. But she went ahead and did the test anyway.
“I talked to the guy he handed me a plastic Ziploc with a testing kit in it, they had some kind of plastic bins that they were collecting test kits in,” she said. “I did the swab myself in the car which also seemed a little bit suspect.”
Fisher said she had to register online and provide photos of her drivers license and insurance information. She was also told she would have results in 48 to 72 hours, but when that didn’t happen she knew something was wrong.
“I started googling and I discovered I think it’s the Oregon Health Authority that has a list of approved testing sites and recommends that you check the list first and I realized they were not on the list,” she said.
Fisher then filed a complaint with the DOJ who is now investigating. The Oregon Health Authority also told FOX 12 that, “OHA has not received test results from a laboratory called the “Center for COVID Control.” OHA also can confirm no funding has been provided to the “Center for COVID Control.” OHA has elevated this issue to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), at its Seattle office.”
Oregon’s attorney general says if you go to a pop-up testing site, look out for anything suspicious like charging out of pocket fees, not displaying logos or asking for sensitive information. If you think you’ve been scammed by a testing site, file a complaint with the Oregon DOJ or call the attorney general’s hotline.