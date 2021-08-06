PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said the Oregon Department of Justice chief counsel determined a complaint against district attorney Mike Schmidt was unfounded.
The district attorney’s office said it asked the Oregon Department of Justice to review its conduct and handlings of the case of State of Oregon v. Joseph Gibson and Russell Schultz. The question presented to the Department of Justice was weather the district attorney’s office violated its own policy by targeting any individual, on the suspicion of the individual’s having violated a provision of law, based upon that individual’s real or perceived age, race, ethnicity, color, national origin, language, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, political affiliation, religion, homelessness or disability.
Oregon Department of Justice chief counsel Michael Slauson concluded that the complaint by Gibson and Schultz was unfounded. The administrative review conducted by an outside agency was made at the request of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office in response to the complaint made by lawyers for Gibson and Schultz.
