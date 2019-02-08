PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12 are keeping a close eye on the roads including the problem spots, like the 217 flyover at I-5.
If you have to get around this weekend, driving might be tricky.
FOX 12 spoke with an expert about what you should and shouldn't do in slick conditions.
We often see problems on this flyover in winter weather.
Remember, bridges and overpasses get that cold air right underneath them so they can be slick even when the rest of the roadway isn't.
But wherever your travels take you, here are some good things to keep in mind.
To help us with a demonstration the guys at the Oregon Driver Education Center are switching out the tires on this car to replicate winter driving conditions.
"Skids they they're dangerous. They're fast. A lot faster than I think people realize,” Vice President Tim Beckham said.
Beckham said anytime you start to lose control, recognize it and take your feet off the pedals because hitting the gas or the brake will only cause the car to skid.
As you're skidding, focus on where you want the car to go and steer in that direction.
Don't focus on what you're trying to avoid.
"We always go where we look. So, if you're looking to what you want to avoid, you're going to hit it,’ Beckham said.
Beckham said avoiding a skid in the first place is much easier than correcting one so before you're ever in this position, slow down, increase your stopping distance and put your car in a lower gear.
That will help you from gaining too much speed especially coming down a hill but if it's icy even that won't completely help.
So, be careful because we all remember scenes like this from winters past and hopefully these tips will help you get safely home.
“If the worst does happen, make sure you have your flashers on so that other cars know you're there,” Beckham said.
One of the biggest takeaways here is if you start to lose control, take your feet off the pedals.
Hitting the gas or the brake is the worst thing you can do.
But if you're in a position where you're about to hit something and you have to brake use it slowly and lightly.
Because jamming on the brakes will only make your skid even worse.
