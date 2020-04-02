EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - While many Oregonians had their spring break plans and vacations squashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, some families were able to make the most of it, including one Oregon Duck player stuck in Hawaii.
Brady Breeze, a 2020 Rose Bowl MVP, has been in Hawaii with his family for about three weeks now.
“It’s super chill here,” Breeze said. “There is nobody here, we have the whole beach to ourselves. I was out surfing this morning and there was nobody out in the surf, so I pretty much had every wave to myself. It’s kind of crazy.”
Breeze and his family are currently hunkered down in Maui. He says they pretty much have the entire island to themselves.
“It got kind of crazy over in Oahu so we headed over to Maui because there is nobody here, so we have a little place in Maui and we are kind of hunkered down here because all of the stores are full, the beaches are empty, there is nobody here so social distancing, we have this whole island to ourselves so this is the best place to social distance,” Breeze said.
Breeze is taking three online classes heading into final year of eligibility.
“Not being able to go to Hillsboro and have that little scrimmage up there, that would have been my last time ever playing at Hillsboro Stadium, that is where I used to play my high school games,” Breeze said.
FOX 12 asked Breeze about his thoughts on the possibility that there might not be a fall season, or if there is, that there might no be any fans in September and October.
“That would be terrible,” Breeze said. “When you play for Oregon, that’s what you thrive about. You look forward to playing in Autzen in front of thousands of fans and that’s what gives us all motivation being down in Eugene. If they have to cancel a few games, who cares? As long as we get a season and I am happy with that. I don’t want them to totally cancel the season. This could be a really big year for us so we are just hoping and praying that they don’t try to cancel it but it if comes down to it, that is out of our control.”
Breeze says for now, he and his family are happy where they are.
“As long as stuff starts to calm down back home, then we will head back but right here, we don’t really see a reason to leave because if you go back to Lake Oswego, you can’t leave your house, you can’t do this and that,” Breeze said. “Here, as long as we stay right in front of our condo, in front of the beach, then we are allowed to be out there so we figure we might as well stay here.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
