Oregon Ducks join forces to help people impacted by COVID-19

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Long time Oregon rivals are joining forces to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this week, FOX 12 told viewers about the Feed the Fearless program, a GoFundMe project raising money to buy meals for healthcare workers so they can support local restaurants and medical professionals.
The Oregon State basketball team previously delivered meals in Corvallis; on Friday, the Oregon Ducks joined the effort.
All-American point guard Payton Pritchard helped pick up 150 boxed lunches from Fat City Café in southwest Portland and deliver them to workers at OHSU. The volunteer effort has been a win-win, as many restaurants have been struggling, and many front line medical workers need support.
"It's fantastic,” Helen Johnson, a restaurant owner, said. “We've been averaging about 200 dollars a day. So, for them to come and buy 150 sandwiches from us, is just unbelievable. So, I can pay people today. So, I can pay a little bit of the back stuff that we owe. It's just phenomenal.”
The Feed the Fearless GoFundMe page was created about two weeks ago in Oregon. The goal is to raise $30,000, with all of the funds going to purchase meals from local restaurants and then deliver them.
"These people are out here every day helping people,” Pritchard said on Friday. “And, we're just doing our little part in helping them.”
At last check, the GoFundMe page had raised about $21,000, so they still need more donations.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
