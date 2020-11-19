EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - When the 11th-ranked Ducks take the field at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Oregon will have another new look in the uniform department.
FOX 12 connected with the designers from Hawaii on the Ducks' Ohana collection ahead of the game this weekend. Two years from conception to this weekend's actualization, The Ohana Ducks will look like something swooshed that we've never seen, and there's a whole lot of meaning behind it.
"For our art, for Polynesian art, for Hawaiian art," Sig Zane said. "To be able to be displayed in that kind of format is unbelievable and I am very honored, touched."
The Ducks have been the best dressed in the game for years, but Saturday's PAC-12 competition with Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins goes above and beyond, weaving together family, unity, and a voyager spirit.
"We wanted to celebrate some of those Polynesian roots, and one way of the main ideas was the wayfinding, or the navigating, of the canoe, so once we figured out the canoe portion ... a lot of those concepts started to come together as far as the paddles, the mast, everything like that, so when the artwork started to come together, that was really was dictating the aesthetic of the overall piece," Kuhao Zane said.
The overall piece comes from the design minds of Zane and his father, Sig, of Hilo's famed clothier Sig Zane Designs.
"It really goes far to say how universal these values are," Sig said. "We come from an island. We have these same values that are very ancient in a way because they have been practiced for so many years, but they are universal principles that the entire world can benefit from."
"It's almost serving as a little beacon for us to be inspired by this project as well as for the players to play for all of the previous Polynesian players that they had, but as well as representing for all of those players that came before them, so I think it's a really pretty inspirational moment," Zane said. "If I may say that about the project, I definitely, I needed this during this COVID period too."
Saturday's kick-off is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. island time.
"I've never done this before," Sig said. "This is going to be brand new, so I will probably be standing up and screaming at the top of my lungs."
"Everybody is going to get jerseys, hopefully, we'll get a helmet or something, we will see what's happening there," Zane said.
While this might be a one-off for Sig Zane Designs, they've already had requests from University of Hawaii fans to hook up the home team.
