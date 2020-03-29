Oregon Ducks point guard back to living at his parents' house while preparing for NBA Draft

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – This weekend should have been the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 for women’s and men’s college basketball where the Oregon Ducks very well could have both still been playing.
West Linn’s Payton Pritchard is the first Consensus All-American in 80 years for the Ducks. It’s just a shame that the Pac-12 Player of the Year didn't get to close out his Duck career with another run to the Final Four.
FOX 12 caught up with the viral-video point guard who is back to living at his parents’ house while preparing for the NBA Draft.
“I honestly thought we had a chance to win a national championship this year. We were a team that I think could have been destined for greatness,” Pritchard said.
Pritchard has returned to old school life in West Linn, sheltering at mom and dad’s with longtime teammate and buddy who’s more like a brother Anthony Mathis and little sister Lexi, back from college in Santa Clara.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been in the house together this long, so we are kind of just trying to take it all in because these times probably are not going to happen in the future,” Lexi Pritchard said.
The 2020 season went back in time as the two Lion alums spent senior year together after Mathis transferred back to Oregon.
“To have my brother back like old times to play and live together, it was a dream come true… the best way I could have finished my college career,” said Pritchard.
Now, we’re in the great unknown.
“For young athletes out there, this is a time where you can get an edge on your competition,” Pritchard said. “There is always stuff you can do. While most people are probably sitting around and playing video games or just being lazy, you could get in the garage, you can run, you can do things to make you that much better. So really, I am working out, sleeping, and eating. That’s it. What a life.”
That next phase in life is the next level of hoops.
“I know my dream is close to making it, but my goal is not just making it but to have a 10, 15-year career in the NBA,” Pritchard said.
It’s another step to prove the naysayers wrong.
“I hear people saying stuff all of the time, but it will never affect me,” Pritchard said. “I’ll keep chasing my dream.”
Life is a dream if you make it a reality.
“For most of these families, they will remember this for the rest of their lives and the time we spent together because a lot people probably get annoyed of each other, but we’ll look at it as some great times,” said Pritchard.
When asked if he has chores back at home with mom and dad, Pritchard said, “Definitely. I make my bed every morning, clean my room and all of that. Sometimes, occasionally, doing the dishes.”
