EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Ducks will be making their way to San Jose for the first leg of the NCAA tournament.
The No. 12 seeded Ducks will be playing the No. 5 seed Wisconsin on Friday.
Saturday night, Oregon beat the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 championship game, giving them an automatic bid to the big dance.
The Ducks are one of three Pac-12 teams heading into the championship this year.
The Washington Huskies and Arizona State Sun Devils also grabbed a spot.
