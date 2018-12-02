(KPTV) - The Oregon Ducks football team will face the Michigan State Spartans in the Redbox Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
The game will kick off at noon on Dec. 31 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
This will be Oregon’s 32nd bowl appearance, with their first ever appearance in the Bay Area game.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
