Oregon Ducks trio, including Ionescu, expected to headline 2020 WNBA draft

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – The show must go on for the WNBA draft, where a trio of Oregon Ducks are expected to be selected into the Top 10, which would be a program first.
FOX 12 spoke with Sabrina Ionescu, the University of Oregon’s National Player of the Year and presumed number one overall pick by the New York Liberty.
Ionescu said she was disappointed after the NCAA Tournament and Final Four never tipped off. That disappointment comes after the crushing loss of Ionescu’s friend and mentor, Kobe Bryant, and his daughter, Gigi.
“Obviously, it’s going to be hard just because they would normally be celebrating with me probably in person so, just excited to know they are celebrating in a better place,” Ionescu said.
Ionescu’s next place of work should be in New York City as the Liberty holds the first pick in the draft.
“Of course, I am disappointed in not being able to be in New York and walk across the stage and get that whole experience, but know that there are more important things going on in the world right now.” Ionescu said.
Ionescu is primed to carry the torch for women’s basketball and beyond.
“Becky Hammon was the first jersey that I owned, so I knew at a very young age that I wanted to play professional basketball, whether that was in the NBA or WNBA, I always had that goal of playing at the next level,” Ionescu said.
While Ionescu will no doubt come off the board first, her Duck teammates, Satou Sabally, shouldn’t go past three, and fellow senior Ruthy Hebard rounds out Oregon’s big three on the WNBA’s big board.
“I am just so excited to share that with them,” Ionescu said. “It is never just about me, of just about us as individuals, it’s always been about us collectively, so I am so excited to see all of us be able to share that experience, just knowing how much work we put in and how much dedication we put into this season and really through the years together and really excited to be rewarded on that end with them.”
Ionescu says she enjoys that so many young kids look up to her accomplishments.
“I love it,” Ionescu said. “I think it’s awesome. I know when I was young, I was looking for people to look up to. Looking for athletes to look up to, so it is only right that I am able to do that and contribute to someone else inspiration, so I am excited to hopefully be able to take that to that new marketplace and potentially New York and, obviously, continue those ties in Oregon and the Bay Area.”
Turning pro has perks – a professional contact and a large, looming shoe deal as Ionescu is in the final quarter of acquiring her master’s in advertising and brand responsibility.
“The money is important, but I think just the vision and the kind of plan that they have in place for me, what I can do not only for the sport of basketball, but for society, so whether that is going to be a show down the line or whatever it is,” Ionescu said. “Just hoping to get with a brand that can use me on their platform to advocate for something bigger than just basketball.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
