EUGENE, OR (KPTV)- The Oregon Ducks against the Ohio State Buckeyes football game scheduled for Sept. 12 at Autzen Stadium will not be played because the Big Ten Conference will be moving to a conference-only model for this fall.
The Big Ten announced the change on Thursday, following several months of conversations between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.
“By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic,” the Big Ten said in a statement.
The Big Ten says it will “continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate.”
Rob Mullens, UO director of athletics, released a statement Thursday saying there will be ongoing discussions with Ohio State for rescheduling the game in Eugene.
