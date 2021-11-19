FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) - In just days, Reynolds Middle School students will go back to remote learning for two weeks to address what the district said are behavioral issues on campus.

The school sent a letter to families on Tuesday, saying some students "are struggling with the socialization skills necessary for in-person learning."

Thursday, the Oregon Education Association said Reynolds isn't the only district dealing with this. In fact, they said it's happening statewide. The association sent a statement addressing what's happening:

“This move back to online learning in Reynolds School District highlights a problem that is being felt in every school district in the state. Our schools do not have the staff and the supports to ensure healthy or safe learning environments for our students. Now is the time our community and state leaders need to come together and work with educators to make much needed investments in Oregon’s students and ensure they have access to the resources they require to thrive. These problems are complex and will require creative solutions, but our public education system is at a breaking point, and it is essential that state leaders take action and provide support to our neighborhood public schools.”

Seventh grade language arts and social sciences teacher Daniel Jacobs said he's seen it firsthand at Roseway Middle School in northeast Portland.

"We've had a variety of incidents. Most recently, at the beginning of the month, pretty major incident involving fighting amongst other things and the district support was limited," Jacobs said. "I was deescalating students and breaking up fights for a number of hours."

In part, he said the pandemic has impacted the social and emotional skills of students, and their staffing shortage isn't helping either.

"A lot of our students haven't been in the building since they were in elementary school. Middle school often gets overlooked but it's a really critical time for cognitive and academic development," he said. "What we're often seeing is that administrators or counseling staff are having to cover classes and are not able to fully do their responsibilities and duties to serve students within their intended capacity."

Jacobs said he hopes the district will take this issue seriously and provide the immediate support they need for the benefit of staff and students.

"Providing additional mental health supports for students, creating safe spaces, providing more staffing that can really help build that rapport and relationship with students and provide them with a safe, academic and social environment," Jacobs said.

FOX 12 reached out to PPS Thursday night to ask what their plans are to address these issues in schools, but we have not gotten a response yet.