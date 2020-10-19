Oregon election officials see double the turnout compared to this same time last election

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The pandemic is not slowing down voters, and with just about two weeks until Election Day, local county offices say the ballots are coming in quickly.
Whether it's by mail or taking it to an official drop box, voters are getting their ballots in early, and it's a trend that's happening across state lines.
As of Monday morning, nearly 69,000 ballots have been returned in Multnomah County, putting the voter turnout rate at a little more than 12-percent.
The director of elections says that's a huge amount more than double what it was at around this same time ahead of the last presidential election in 2016.
Randy Smith lives in North Portland and voted using the county's new drop box at McCoy Park.
"I've been here a little over eight years, this is the first time this ballot box has been here, and it's been so handy and so convenient for me and my neighbors," Smith said.
He tells FOX 12 getting his ballot in early this year was important to him.
"I've voted in 13 presidential elections, and I've never felt that my vote is as important as it is in this election. We're going through really scary times and everything," he said.
Voter turnout in Washington County is not as high as Multnomah County's.
Election officials FOX 12 spoke with say as of Friday night, the county received about 1,252 ballots, that's less than one percent turnout so far.
In Washington, Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey says there has been a lot of ballots coming in.
He says as of Monday morning, voters returned nearly 16,000, that's about 20-percent more than at this same time in 2016.
People have until 8:00 p.m. on November 3 to cast their vote. For those not in Oregon but still want to mail it in, make sure to mail it no later than October 27 to allow one full week for it to arrive at their local election office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Well liberals keep moving to Portland so there are more of them compared to 4 years ago.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.