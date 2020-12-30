SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Encouraging news for Oregonians relying on pandemic assistance benefits.
State leaders say they're feeling hopeful that there won't be delays in payments.
It is an encouraging update; however, it's not for a sure deal that they'll arrive on time.
Oregon Employment Department says it's waiting on more instructions from the federal government, but that should be coming in the next couple of days.
Oregonians stuck in limbo, waiting to see if their unemployment checks will arrive on time or if they'll have to survive with a delay in payments.
"Now we're looking into what food pantries are still open over the next month?" Kellie Hayes said.
Hayes and her husband aren't working right now and relying on pandemic unemployment assistance and compensation to survive and take care of their son.
"I don't know how we're going to afford the gas to get to doctor's appointments," she said. "I have a disabled son, and my husband has cancer. It's stressful, to say the least."
The Salem family makes frequent trips to Portland for treatment and therapies. For them, the pandemic, although hard, has been something of a blessing. Before Haye's husband lost his job, he couldn't afford expensive doctor's trips, testing and medications on his insurance plan through work. Now that he's unemployed, all his treatments for his rare cancer is free and could add on years to his life.
But bills and cost of living, of course, add up.
"For us, I know, food insecurity has been an issue," she said.
And the Hayes family is eagerly awaiting their stimulus checks.
"My husband checked our account like four times and is like it's not there yet," she said.
The good news? The OED is hopeful that there might not be any delay in payments for those on pandemic unemployment assistance and federal unemployment compensation.
"I am feeling encouraged that hopefully the unemployment department has figured out what they're doing and get payments out sooner," she said.
Whether payments do come this week or delayed, Oregonians will receive their full benefits in the program that's funded until mid-March, and it's just a waiting game to see what happens.
OED also announced it's participating in a new federal funding program called mixed-earner unemployment compensation that's for people who work traditional jobs but also earn income through self-employment that's an extra $100 a week, but that program likely won't start until it can fully be set up in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.