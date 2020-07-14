Oregon Employment Department facing lawsuit alleging 'inexcusable delays' in unemployment benefits

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Attorneys with the Oregon Law Center and Legal Aid Services of Oregon have filed a petition on behalf of 13 people who say they've struggled to get their unemployment benefits from the state of Oregon because of language barriers, processing issues, or lack of accessibility.
The lawsuit, which was filed last week, alleges that the Oregon Employment Department's delays and failures are "inexcusable." The lawsuit states," OED is unlawfully failing to act and unlawfully delaying taking action and making decisions. These failures have deprived hundreds of thousands of newly out-of-work Oregonians of exactly what OED is supposed to provide: a financial lifeline to pay for the basic necessities of life such as food and rent."
Some of the plaintiffs reported that their inability to speak English fluently has made it even more difficult to get a hold of anybody to help with unemployment claims. Florentina Flores de Vega from Marion County is an agricultural worker who claims she couldn't get into contact with anybody that spoke Spanish. At the time, there was no way to apply online in Spanish, the lawsuit said.
The suit goes on to say "...her access to unemployment benefits was wholly blocked due to the fact that she doesn’t speak English. She never successfully completed an application, and she never received any unemployment benefits."
According to the lawsuit, another non-English speaking plaintiff, Htoo Ler Paw, has waited 14 weeks for any sort of communication regarding her unemployment claim. Paw speaks Karen, the suit said.
"Ms. Paw has not received a single call from OED with a Karen interpreter, and she has not received a single payment of unemployment benefits, or a final decision denying her benefits," the lawsuit stated.
Others listed in the suit mention how the "line rings busy" every time they try to contact OED about the unemployment benefits process.
That sounds familiar to Saharra Stroup, who is not a part of the lawsuit, but told FOX 12 she's been calling the unemployment lines "hundreds of times a day" since March and has yet to get a hold of somebody.
"I've only gotten a busy signal, I have not been even able to get put on hold through them," Stroup said.
Stroup says she can't complete the claim unless her employer can get a hold of somebody at OED to confirm that she was laid off in March, but said her employer keeps running into busy tones and long hold times, too.
"It's frustrating, it really is," Stroup said.
State senators and representatives on the Legislative Emergency Board voted to approve $35 million of federal relief money to be split into $500 checks for the roughly 60,000-70,000 Oregonians still waiting on their unemployment benefits. The vote was unanimous on Tuesday.
"I'd vote for this twice," Sen. Betsy Johnson (D) said, "what we have done to Oregonians is despicable."
Sen. Lynn Findley (R) said the entire department needs oversight.
"This argument they had that it's overwhelming was a good argument four months ago," Sen. Findley said, "it is not a good argument now."
It is still unclear how the $500 emergency check distribution will take place, or when.
The lawsuit is petitioning the court to urge OED to speed up the unemployment claim process to four weeks, track elapsed time on applications and create both an online Spanish application portal as well as a full-time phone line for non-English speakers.
OED did revamp its website (link: https://unemployment.oregon.gov/) late last week and now offers ways to apply for benefits in multiple language. The department also launched a new language assistance hotline number for non-English speakers.
The Oregon Employment Department told FOX 12 it won't comment on pending litigation, but it did send the following statement:
“The Oregon Employment Department is aware of the lawsuit and we do not generally comment on pending litigation. What we can say is that we truly understand just how frustrating this has been, especially for the more than 243,000 Oregonians who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic. While we have gotten unemployment checks into the hands of an historic number of Oregonians, we have a lot more work to do.
Since the impact of this pandemic began in March, we have hired hundreds of employees, redirected hundreds more to focus on getting people benefits, created an entire new contact center for new employees, and continue aggressive hiring, training, and other work to get everyone their benefits. Today we launched an informational website, unemployment.oregon.gov, as part of these efforts. We also launched a new language assistance hotline number, 503-606-6969, which is being staffed by our non-profit partner Worksystems – this is specifically for people who need assistance in a language other than English.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
