PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Employment Department is preparing for a hike in claims due to a two-week ‘freeze’ that will restrict or close businesses statewide.
Gov. Kate Brown announced the freeze on Friday. It begins Nov. 18 and the measures include closing venues that host events, limiting bars and restaurants to take-out only and restricting grocery stores, pharmacies and malls to 75% capacity.
Workers affected by the freeze will either need to file an initial claim or restart a stopped claim.
There were prior reports of workers struggling to receive unemployment checks from the state after losing their jobs due to the pandemic. By August, the state had more than 500,000 claims, and reported that only around 1,000 had not yet been processed.
The acting director of the Oregon Employment Department issued a statement Friday saying, “We want Oregonians to know that we are in a much better place than we were at the start of the pandemic to respond to an uptick in unemployment claims.”
“We are ready to take your claims and ensure you get your benefits as quickly as possible, whether through an existing benefit program or any new federal program that may get passed,” said David Gerstenfeld, acting director.
The Employment Department is preparing to increase its claims processing capacity with support from the National Guard. The department is also developing an option for employers to submit employee information in bulk to minimize the need for employees to locate key information that may not be easily accessible.
Oregonians whose employment is affected by the two-week freeze should take the Employment Department’s eligibility quiz to determine which benefit program they are eligible for.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.