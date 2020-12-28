SALEM, OR (KPTV) - If you're collecting unemployment benefits, you could soon get $300 extra each week.
That's thanks to the new $900 billion COVID relief bill that President Donald Trump signed on Sunday.
But the Oregon Employment Department says Oregonians could see a gap in benefits before that extra money is distributed.
OED told FOX 12 on Monday that it's waiting on guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor before implementing changes and issue federal unemployment payments.
The temporary $300 per week federal unemployment benefit runs through mid-March.
OED says it cannot estimate how long it may take before it can start issuing those payments.
OED says it hopes to share more information on federal employment benefits in its weekly press briefing on Wednesday.
