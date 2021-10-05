PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Right now, Oregon is seeing nearly 15,000 job vacancies in the health care industry, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

Nicole Alvarado graduated from the Institute of Technology in Salem in June and said she's already tried a few different nursing jobs after signing on with a nursing agency.

"That's what a lot of us are doing right now, is we're getting into these contracts to see if it's a good fit or not. That's another good thing about this is we're able to see and taste all the different aspects of nursing," Alvarado said about the abundance of jobs.

She just started a new job as a night nurse with the Oregon Department of Corrections. She said there are so many openings right now, she gets offers daily.

"I get calls every day just about jobs, just about openings, just about coming in, sign on bonuses, which all sounds really good," Alvarado said. "But there's also, you have to think why are they offering you a $10,000 bonus fresh out of school? I get there's a need, but I've realized I need to do what's best for me."

Recruiter for Interim HealthCare of Oregon, Neely Perisich, can speak to just how difficult the hiring process has been lately.

"I think the biggest challenge is getting people to move forward with the hiring process. So, you'll get a lot of candidates that will apply and then they might find a job somewhere else so you really have to connect with the applicant as soon as they apply," Perisich said.

She said it's been so tough to fill home health care jobs, the company hired her on to focus solely on hiring and they plan to participate in Wednesday's virtual job fair.

"We have seniors that need that type of assistance, so we need people in there because we're getting more phone calls than we have employees," Perisich said.

While it's no secret health care workers have been stretched thin during this pandemic, Alvarado said she's ready to play her part.

"We're needed obviously right now more than anything," she said. "I love what I do. I love to help people; I love my nursing career. I've wanted to do it my whole life. I didn't think it would be during a pandemic, but you know everything happens for a reason."

Wednesday's virtual job fair is a partnership between OED and WorkSource Oregon. It's being held via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.