SANDY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Employment Department says it's hired more staff this week and is currently testing an application process for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance which will bring the self-employed and contract workers into the employment benefits system for the first time.
As that process is still in the works, thousands are trying to apply for unemployment benefits, many of whom are self-employed or contract workers.
Jason Gates and his wife own Events Etc. Sandy, a family-owned event business. Gates says many weddings, corporate events and picnics are canceled or postponed right now.
"I mean as soon as they put down the order that you couldn’t gather, I mean, for us that shuts our industry down entirely," Gates said.
Gates and his wife have three kids and are hoping to weather this storm.
"We’ve got some money saved up so we’re okay, but that’s going to be okay for a few more months, and then after that, if things don’t open back up, or people honestly, if they can’t put on these parties anymore or companies can’t put on these parties for their employees, I mean, that’s going to be hugely detrimental to us," Gates said.
Gates says he applied for a small business loan but never got approved before federal funding ran out. He says filing for unemployment as a self-employed worker is anything but easy.
"I did the application, I submitted the claim for each week," Gates said. "Each time I submit the claim it looks great and then it just comes back and says we can’t find you in the system you need to call the office."
But he says the calls never get through to the office.
Gates says a lot is up in the air right now without any timeline on when they can hold large events again, and it's a huge hit to their small business.
"To not have any other revenue come in from them while we’re waiting, I mean, that’s a huge, we’re talking probably close to a quarter of a million dollars that we could see disappear," Gates said. "That is definitely in the back of our minds that our lives could change at the end of this from what we’ve worked really hard to build."
He says family offered to help them in the meantime as well.
A spokesperson for the Oregon Employment Department says it's eager to launch the program that will include self-employed and contract workers for unemployment benefits. The department has not said when it will go online.
