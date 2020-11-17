(KPTV) - The unemployment rate for the state dropped to 6.9 percent in October, which is down from 7.9 percent report in September, the Oregon Employment Department reported on Tuesday.
According to OED, the state's unemployment rate has closely tracked the national unemployment rate, which also fell to 6.9 percent in October from 7.9 percent in September.
According to new numbers from the OED, Oregon's employment payroll rose by 14,200 jobs in October. Over the past four months, the rate of job growth has averaged about 14,400 per month.
The largest job gains in October were in construction, professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality.
The largest decline was in government.
OED says leisure and hospitality continues to be the industry most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Employment bounced back in May and June, but job gains have slowed over the past four months, according to OED.
For the education industry, OED says there have been job cuts at all levels. Local government education, which includes local K-12 schools, community colleges and the Oregon University System, reduced employment to 118,700 in October from 139,900 in October 2019 Private education, which includes private grade schools and private universities, cut 7,400 jobs since October 2019.
OED will release the October county and metropolitan area unemployment rates next Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
'Oregon Employment Dept. reports state's unemployment rate dropped to 6.9 percent in October' And now thanks to the tyrant queen, the unemployment rate is about to jump back up.
