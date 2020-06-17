SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Employment Office has now processed nearly all of the initial outstanding unemployment claims and says it will shift focus to help claims filed by self-employed workers.
During a webinar on Wednesday, the department revealed nearly 100,000 claims have been filed in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, or PUA, set up for gig workers.
So far, about 17,000 claims have been processed, leaving 70,000 in limbo. The department says these claims take longer because there is more background work to do. They are now devoting more resources to finish processing these claims.
"We did add the PUA specific phone lines, which did added capacity, and also helped do a better job of getting people to the employees that have been trained on a particular type of issue that they were probably asking about,” David Gerstenfeld, OED acting director, said.
They also have 15 National Guard members reaching out to people who filed claims to update them on status or help them figure out how to speed up their claim. The department will be holding a webinar on Friday to answer questions about PUA claims.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
